Led by Inflexion Private Equity Partners’ $170.35m private equity deal with Infront, total technology industry cross border private equity deals worth $478.75m were announced in Europe in December 2020, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked a decrease of 72.6% over the previous month of $1.75bn and a drop of 87.03% when compared with the last 12-month average of $3.69bn.

Europe held a 50.04% share of the global technology industry cross border private equity deal value that totalled $956.75m in December 2020. With a 17.81% share and deals worth $170.35m, Norway was the top country in Europe’s cross border private equity deal value across technology industry.

In terms of cross border private equity deal activity, Europe recorded 25 deals during December 2020, marking an increase of 4.17% over the previous month and a rise of 19.05% over the 12-month average. Germany recorded seven deals during the month.

Europe technology industry cross border private equity deals in December 2020: Top deals

The top five technology industry cross border private equity deals accounted for 98.3% of the overall value during December 2020.

The combined value of the top five technology cross border private equity deals stood at $470.36m, against the overall value of $478.75m recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry cross border private equity deals of December 2020 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Inflexion Private Equity Partners’ $170.35m private equity deal with Infront

2) The $134.3m private equity deal with Exclaimer by Farview Equity Partners, Insight Partners and Livingbridge

3) Mid Europa Partners’$88.1m private equity deal with Sage Sp. z o. o

4) The $60.52m private equity deal with Solactive by Summit Partners

5) Evoco’ private equity deal with reBuy reCommerce for $17.09m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed cross border deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.