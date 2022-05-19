Technology industry cross border venture financing deals total $1.98bn in Europe in April 2022

Total technology industry cross border venture financing deals worth $1.98bn were announced in Europe in April 2022, led by $220m venture financing of Taxfix, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked a decrease of 53.3% over the previous month of $4.24bn and a drop of 41.9% when compared with the last 12-month average of $3.41bn.

Europe held a 24.54% share of the global technology industry cross border venture financing deal value that totalled $8.07bn in April 2022. With a 10.02% share and deals worth $808.91m, Germany was the top country in Europe’s cross border venture financing deal value across technology industry.

In terms of cross border venture financing deal activity, Europe recorded 124 deals during April 2022, marking a decrease of 29.14% over the previous month and a drop of 17.33% over the 12-month average. The UK recorded 34 deals during the month.

Europe technology industry cross border venture financing deals in April 2022: Top deals

The top five technology industry cross border venture financing deals accounted for 35.9% of the overall value during April 2022.

The combined value of the top five technology cross border venture financing deals stood at $711m, against the overall value of $2bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry cross border venture financing deals of April 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Creandum Advisor,Index Ventures (UK),Redalpine Venture Partners,Teachers Venture Growth (TVG) and Valar Ventures $220m venture financing deal with Taxfix

2) The $150m venture financing of Oyster HR by Avid Ventures,Emergence Capital,Endeavor Catalyst,Georgian Partners Growth,HR Tech Investments,LinkedIn,Okta,PayPal Ventures,PeopleTech Partners,Salesforce Ventures,Stripes,The Advancement Initiative and The Slack Fund

3) BMW i Ventures,Telekom Innovation Pool and Thomas H. Lee Partners $130m venture financing deal with KINEXON

4) The $111m venture financing of Choco Communications by G Squared and Insight Partners

5) Burda Principal Investments,General Catalyst Partners,Ilkka Paananen,Matt Mullenweg,Miki Kuusi and Novator Ventures $100m venture financing deal with Nordsec

