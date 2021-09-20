The $711.95m venture financing of Bolt Technology was the technology industry’s top cross border venture financing deal as total deals worth $10.9bn were announced globally in August 2021, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked a decrease of 4.5% over the previous month of $11.39bn and a rise of 45.8% when compared with the last 12-month average, which stood at $7.46bn.

Comparing cross border venture financing deals value in different regions of the globe, North America held the top position, with total announced deals in the period worth $3.59bn. At the country level, the US topped the list in terms of deal value at $2.82bn.

In terms of volumes, North America emerged as the top region for technology industry cross border venture financing deals globally, followed by Asia-Pacific and then Europe.

The top country in terms of cross border venture financing deals activity in August 2021 was the US with 107 deals, followed by the India with 37 and the UK with 25.

In 2021, as of August, technology cross border venture financing deals worth $79.7bn were announced globally, marking an increase of 222.3% year on year.

technology industry cross border venture financing deals in August 2021: Top deals

The top five technology industry cross border venture financing deals accounted for 22.5% of the overall value during August 2021.

The combined value of the top five technology cross border venture financing deals stood at $2.45bn, against the overall value of $10.9bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry cross border venture financing deals of August 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) D1 Capital Partners,G Squared,Ghisallo Partners,Naya Ventures,Sequoia Capital Operations and Tekne Capital Management $711.95m venture financing deal with Bolt Technology

2) The $500m venture financing of Nuvemshop by Accel,Alkeon Capital,Insight Partners,Kaszek Ventures,Kevin Efrusy,Owl Rock Capital,Qualcomm Ventures,Sunley House Capital Management,ThornTree Capital Partners,Tiger Global Management and VMG Partners

3) B Capital Group Management,Baillie Gifford,Carlyle Asia Partners Growth II,Qatar Investment Authority,Siguler Guff & Company and Sofina Group $450m venture financing deal with Verse Innovation

4) The $440m venture financing of Sorting Hat Technologies by Deepinder Goyal,General Atlantic,Mirae Asset Global Investments,Ritesh Agarwal,SoftBank Vision Fund II,Temasek Holdings (Private) and Tiger Global Management

5) 166 2nd,D1 Capital,Endeavor Catalyst,Goldman Sachs Asset Management International Holdings,Greyhound Capital Europe,Isaac Lee Possin,Jacqueline Reses,Monashees Capital,Ribbit Capital,SoftBank Latin America Fund,Soros Fund Management and Tencent $350m venture financing deal with Bancar Tecnologia SAU

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed cross border deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.