Total technology industry cross border venture financing deals worth $11.37bn were announced globally in Q4 2020, led by GL Ventures, Hillhouse Capital Group, Tencent Holdings and TrustBridge Partners’ $500m venture financing of Hangzhou Lianke Meixun Biomedical Technology, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked an increase of 8.6% over the previous quarter and a rise of 5.6% when compared with the last four-quarter average, which stood at $10.77bn.

Comparing cross border deals value in different regions of the globe, Asia-Pacifica held the top position, with total announced deals in the period worth $3.57bn. At the country level, the US topped the list in terms of deal value at $3.01bn.

In terms of volumes, Europe emerged as the top region for technology industry cross border venture financing deals globally, followed by North America and then Asia-Pacific.

The top country in terms of cross border venture financing deals activity in Q4 2020 was the US with 154 deals, followed by the UK with 64 and India with 52.

In 2020, at the end of Q4 2020, cross border venture financing deals worth $11.37bn were announced globally in technology industry, marking a decrease of 14.4% year on year.

Cross Border venture financing deals in technology industry in Q4 2020: Top deals

The top five cross border venture financing deals in technology industry accounted for 14.3% of the overall value during Q4 2020.

The combined value of the top five cross border venture financing deals stood at $1.63bn, against the overall value of $11.37bn recorded for the quarter.

The top five technology industry cross border venture financing deals of Q4 2020 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) GL Ventures, Hillhouse Capital Group, Tencent Holdings and TrustBridge Partners’ $500m venture financing of Hangzhou Lianke Meixun Biomedical Technology

2) The $343.86m venture financing of Molo Tech by ANDENES INVESTMENTS, GPS Ventures, Macquarie Group – London, Patron Capital and yabeo Capital

3) China Structural Reform Fund, Eastern Bell Capital, Genesis Capital China, GLP-C&D Equity Investment Fund, Legend Capital, Matrix Partners China, Shenzhen Cowincapital, Tencent Holdings, Tiger Management, Xiamen C&D and Yunfeng Capital’s $315m venture financing of ZKH Industrial Supply

4) The $250m venture financing of TIER Mobility by Goodwater Capital, Mubadala Capital, Mubadala Investment, Northzone Ventures, Novator Partners, RTP Global, SoftBank Vision Fund II and White Star Capital

5) Baillie Gifford, Draper Esprit, Fidelity International, Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan and Schroder British Opportunities Trust’ venture financing of Graphcore for $222m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed cross border deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

