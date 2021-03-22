Total technology industry cross border venture financing deals worth $2.06bn were announced in North America in February 2021, led by $250m venture financing of reddit, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

Embed this chart Embed this chart into your website Copy and paste the image source into your website to display the chart.



The value marked an increase of 16.4% over the previous month of $1.77bn and a rise of 87.3% when compared with the last 12-month average of $1.1bn.

North America held a 43.92% share of the global technology industry cross border venture financing deal value that totalled $4.69bn in February 2021. With a 34.97% share and deals worth $1.64bn, the US was the top country in North America’s cross border venture financing deal value across technology industry.

In terms of cross border venture financing deal activity, North America recorded 74 deals during February 2021, marking an increase of 54.17% over the previous month and a rise of 42.31% over the 12-month average. The US recorded 61 deals during the month.

North America technology industry cross border venture financing deals in February 2021: Top deals

The top five technology industry cross border venture financing deals accounted for 46.3% of the overall value during February 2021.

The combined value of the top five technology cross border venture financing deals stood at $955m, against the overall value of $2.06bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry cross border venture financing deals of February 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Andreessen Horowitz, Sequoia Capital Operations, Tencent Holdings and VY Capital’s $250m venture financing of reddit

2) The $250m venture financing of Dapper Labs by Coatue Management

3) CPE Capital, Guotai Junan International, Hedosophia, Jinsha River Ventures, Lime Brokerage, Manbang Group, Mayfield Fund, Science Applications International, Sequoia Capital Operations and Wanxiang International Investment’s $200m venture financing of PlusAI

4) The $155m venture financing of SVivino by Creandum, GP Bullhound, Kinnevik and Sprints Capital Management

5) Andreessen Horowitz, Charles River Ventures, GGV Capital, Goldman SachsLLC, Index Ventures and Tiger Global Management’ venture financing of Mashape for $100m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed cross border deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.