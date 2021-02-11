Total technology industry cross border venture financing deals worth $3.01bn were announced in the in Q4 2020, with $160m 8090 Partners, Arrowroot Capital, Carlos Gutierrez, Daniel Nadler, Dorm Room Fund, Escondido Ventures, Firetrail Investments, Global Public Offering Fund, Green Visor Capital ManagementLLC, Jerry Yang, Jipyong & Jisung, Katharine Weymouth, Lakebridge Equity Partners, Mark Cuban, Nautilus Ventures, New Enterprise Associates, Pure Asset Management, Regal Funds Management, Rise of the Rest Seed Fund, Ron Gula, Runway Growth Capital, S&P Global Ventures, Tech Pioneers Fund, The Economist Group, Thorney Opportunities, Tom Monahan, Visionnaire Ventures, Voyager Capital and Winklevoss Capital Management’s venture financing, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked a decrease of 8.8% over the previous quarter and a rise of 12.3% when compared with the last four-quarter average of $2.68bn.

The US held a 26.47% share of the global technology industry cross border venture financing deal value that totalled $11.37bn in Q4 2020.

In terms of deal activity, the US recorded 154 cross border deals during Q4 2020, marking an increase of 36.28% over the previous quarter and a rise of 18.46% over the last four-quarter average.

US technology industry cross border venture financing deals in Q4 2020: Top deals

The top five technology industry cross border venture financing deals accounted for 24.4% of the overall value during Q4 2020.

The combined value of the top five cross border venture financing deals stood at $733m, against the overall value of $3.01bn recorded for the quarter.

The top five technology industry cross border deals of Q4 2020 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) 8090 Partners, Arrowroot Capital, Carlos Gutierrez, Daniel Nadler, Dorm Room Fund, Escondido Ventures, Firetrail Investments, Global Public Offering Fund, Green Visor Capital ManagementLLC, Jerry Yang, Jipyong & Jisung, Katharine Weymouth, Lakebridge Equity Partners, Mark Cuban, Nautilus Ventures, New Enterprise Associates, Pure Asset Management, Regal Funds Management, Rise of the Rest Seed Fund, Ron Gula, Runway Growth Capital, S&P Global Ventures, Tech Pioneers Fund, The Economist Group, Thorney Opportunities, Tom Monahan, Visionnaire Ventures, Voyager Capital and Winklevoss Capital Management’s $160m venture financing of FiscalNote

2) The $150m venture financing of Tekion by Advent International, AV Capital Management, EXOR, FM Capital Partners, Index Ventures (US) and Joe Serra

3) Argonautic Ventures, Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec, EMART, Fall Line Capital, GS Group – South Korea, GV Management Co, iSelect Fund Management, Louis Dreyfus, Mercury Fund, Prelude Ventures, Prolog Ventures, S2G Ventures and Wheatsheaf Group’s $150m venture financing of Benson Hill Biosystems

4) The $138m venture financing of Bizzabo by Insight Partners, Next47, OurCrowd and Viola Growth

5) CreditEase Fintech Investment Fund, EDBI and Intel Capital’s venture financing of Pico Quantitative Trading for $135m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed cross border deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.