Technology industry cross border venture financing deals total $8.1bn globally in April 2022

The $805m venture financing of Verse Innovation was the technology industry’s top cross border venture financing deal as total deals worth $8.1bn were announced globally in April 2022, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked a decrease of 41.1% over the previous month of $13.71bn and a drop of 44.8% when compared with the last 12-month average, which stood at $14.62bn.

Comparing cross border venture financing deals value in different regions of the globe, North America held the top position, with total announced deals in the period worth $2.97bn. At the country level, the US topped the list in terms of deal value at $2.79bn.

In terms of volumes, North America emerged as the top region for technology industry cross border venture financing deals globally, followed by Asia-Pacific and then Europe.

The top country in terms of cross border venture financing deals activity in April 2022 was the US with 103 deals, followed by the India with 36 and the UK with 34.

In 2022, as of April, technology cross border venture financing deals worth $47.95bn were announced globally, marking an increase of 2.1% year on year.

technology industry cross border venture financing deals in April 2022: Top deals

The top five technology industry cross border venture financing deals accounted for 20.6% of the overall value during April 2022.

The combined value of the top five technology cross border venture financing deals stood at $1.67bn, against the overall value of $8.1bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry cross border venture financing deals of April 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Baillie Gifford,Canada Pension Plan Investment Board,Luxor Capital Group,Sofina Group and Sumeru Ventures $805m venture financing deal with Verse Innovation

2) The $240m venture financing of Grafana Labs by Coatue Management,GIC,JPMorgan Chase,Lead Edge Capital Management,Lightspeed Venture Partners – US and Sequoia Capital Operations

3) Creandum Advisor,Index Ventures (UK),Redalpine Venture Partners,Teachers Venture Growth (TVG) and Valar Ventures $220m venture financing deal with Taxfix

4) The $200m venture financing of BAM Trading Services by Circle Ventures,Foundation Capital,Gaingels,Gold House Ventures,Original Capital.,RRE Ventures and VanEck Australia

5) Cap Table Coalition,Neuberger Berman fund,Permira Growth Opportunities Fund and TPG Capital $200m venture financing deal with Salsify

