Total technology industry cybersecurity deals worth $15.3bn were announced globally for April 2021, with the $12.3bn private equity deal with Proofpoint being the sector’s biggest investment, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked a decrease of 36.6% over the previous month of $24.1bn and a rise of 181.9% when compared with the last 12-month average of $5.42bn.

In terms of number of cybersecurity deals, the sector saw a drop of 11.46% with 85 deals in April 2021 when compared to the last 12-month average of 96 deals.

In value terms, North America led the activity with cybersecurity deals worth $14.85bn in April 2021.

technology industry cybersecurity deals in April 2021: Top deals

The top five cybersecurity deals accounted for 89.7% of the overall value during April 2021.

The combined value of the top five cybersecurity deals stood at $13.71bn, against the overall value of $15.3bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry cybersecurity deals of April 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Thoma Bravo’s $12.3bn private equity deal with Proofpoint

2) The $850m acquisition of Ekata by Mastercard

3) Franklin Resources and SoftBank Vision Fund II’s $210m venture financing of OneTrust

4) The $205m venture financing deal of Signifyd by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, Fidelity National Information Services, Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers and Owl Rock Capital Partners

5) Atreides Management, Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec, Neuberger Berman Group and Viking Global Investors’ venture financing deal with Druva for $147m.

Visit our ‘Technology Deals Dashboard’ for the latest trends in M&A, PE, and VC activity, top deals and advisory league tables in the technology industry.