Technology industry cybersecurity deals total $2bn globally in May 2022

Total Technology industry cybersecurity deals worth $2bn were announced globally for May 2022, with the $210m venture financing of Abnormal Security being the sector’s biggest investment, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked a decrease of 89.7% over the previous month of $19.3bn and a drop of 76.3% when compared with the last 12-month average of $8.38bn.

In terms of number of cybersecurity deals, the sector saw a drop of 31.58% with 65 deals in May 2022 when compared to the last 12-month average of 95 deals.

In value terms, North America led the activity with cybersecurity deals worth $1.49bn in May 2022.

Technology industry cybersecurity deals in May 2022: Top deals

The top five cybersecurity deals accounted for 49.3% of the overall value during May 2022.

The combined value of the top five cybersecurity deals stood at $980m, against the overall value of $2bn recorded for the month.

The top five Technology industry cybersecurity deals of May 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Greylock Partners,Insight Venture Management and Menlo Ventures $210m venture financing deal with Abnormal Security

2) The $200m venture financing of Semperis by Atrium Health Strategic Fund,Insight Partners,KKRInc,Paladin Capital Group,Tech Pioneers Fund and Ten Eleven Ventures

3) (USA), National Association,Capital One Bank,Eastern Bank,HPS Investment Partners and Owl Rock Capital Partners $200m venture financing deal with SimpliSafe

4) The $200m private equity of Greenlight Technologies by Vertica Capital Partners

5) GIC $170m venture financing deal with Chainalysis

