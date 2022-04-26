Technology industry cybersecurity deals total $9.1bn globally in March 2022

Total technology industry cybersecurity deals worth $9.1bn were announced globally for March 2022, with the $5.4bn acquisition of Mandiant being the sector’s biggest investment, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked an increase of 185.5% over the previous month of $3.18bn and a rise of 3.2% when compared with the last 12-month average of $8.8bn.

In terms of number of cybersecurity deals, the sector saw a drop of 16.16% with 83 deals in March 2022 when compared to the last 12-month average of 99 deals.

In value terms, North America led the activity with cybersecurity deals worth $8.75bn in March 2022.

technology industry cybersecurity deals in March 2022: Top deals

The top five cybersecurity deals accounted for 89.5% of the overall value during March 2022.

The combined value of the top five cybersecurity deals stood at $8.12bn, against the overall value of $9.1bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry cybersecurity deals of March 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Google $5.4bn acquisition deal with Mandiant

2) The $1.38bn private equity of 7.5% stake in Splunk by Hellman & Friedman Capital Partners X

3) Sentinel labs $616.5m acquisition deal with Attivo Networks

4) The $525m private equity of Zimperium by Liberty Strategic Capital

5) Accel,Alkeon Capital,Alta Park Capital,Bessemer Venture Partners,DTCP USA,ICONIQ Capital,Lightspeed Venture Partners – US,Owl Rock Capital,Silver Lake Waterman and Stripes $200m venture financing deal with Axonius

