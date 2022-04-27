Technology industry cybersecurity venture financing deals total $1.2bn globally in March 2022

The $200m venture financing of Axonius was the technology industry’s top cybersecurity venture financing deal as total deals worth $1.2bn were announced globally in March 2022, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked a decrease of 23.3% over the previous month of $1.5bn and a drop of 47% when compared with the last 12-month average, which stood at $2.17bn.

Comparing cybersecurity venture financing deals value in different regions of the globe, North America held the top position, with total announced deals in the period worth $830.53m. At the country level, the US topped the list in terms of deal value at $830.53m.

In terms of volumes, North America emerged as the top region for technology industry cybersecurity venture financing deals globally, followed by Asia-Pacific and then Europe.

The top country in terms of cybersecurity venture financing deals activity in March 2022 was the US with 27 deals, followed by the China with ten and Israel with five.

In 2022, as of March, technology cybersecurity venture financing deals worth $4.51bn were announced globally, marking an increase of 6.3% year on year.

technology industry cybersecurity venture financing deals in March 2022: Top deals

The top five technology industry cybersecurity venture financing deals accounted for 48.4% of the overall value during March 2022.

The combined value of the top five technology cybersecurity venture financing deals stood at $558m, against the overall value of $1.2bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry cybersecurity venture financing deals of March 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Accel,Alkeon Capital,Alta Park Capital,Bessemer Venture Partners,DTCP USA,ICONIQ Capital,Lightspeed Venture Partners – US,Owl Rock Capital,Silver Lake Waterman and Stripes $200m venture financing deal with Axonius

2) The $100m venture financing of Cowbell Cyber by Anthemis Group,Nyca Partners,Permira Funds,PruVen Capital and Viola FinTech

3) K1 Investment Management $100m venture financing deal with TokenEx

4) The $88m venture financing of CertiK by Advent International,Goldman SachsLLC,Insight Partners,Lightspeed Venture Partners IX,Sequoia Capital and Tiger Global Management

5) Alter Venture Partners,Franklin Park,JC2 Ventures,Mayfield Fund,Modern Venture Partners,Mubadala-Capital Ventures,Nautilus Ventures,Redline Capital Management,Singtel Innov8 Ventures and Third Point Ventures $70m venture financing deal with Balbix

