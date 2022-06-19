Technology industry cybersecurity venture financing deals total $1.6bn globally in May 2022

The $210m venture financing of Abnormal Security was the Technology industry’s top cybersecurity venture financing deal as total deals worth $1.6bn were announced globally in May 2022, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked an increase of 72.4% over the previous month of $910.58m and a drop of 19.9% when compared with the last 12-month average, which stood at $1.96bn.

Comparing cybersecurity venture financing deals value in different regions of the globe, North America held the top position, with total announced deals in the period worth $1.27bn. At the country level, the US topped the list in terms of deal value at $1.17bn.

In terms of volumes, North America emerged as the top region for Technology industry cybersecurity venture financing deals globally, followed by Middle East and Africa and then Asia-Pacific.

The top country in terms of cybersecurity venture financing deals activity in May 2022 was the US with 21 deals, followed by the Israel with five and China with four.

In 2022, as of May, Technology cybersecurity venture financing deals worth $7.11bn were announced globally, marking a decrease of 12.3% year on year.

Technology industry cybersecurity venture financing deals in May 2022: Top deals

The top five Technology industry cybersecurity venture financing deals accounted for 56.5% of the overall value during May 2022.

The combined value of the top five Technology cybersecurity venture financing deals stood at $884.91m, against the overall value of $1.6bn recorded for the month.

The top five Technology industry cybersecurity venture financing deals of May 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Greylock Partners,Insight Venture Management and Menlo Ventures $210m venture financing deal with Abnormal Security

2) The $200m venture financing of Semperis by Atrium Health Strategic Fund,Insight Partners,KKRInc,Paladin Capital Group,Tech Pioneers Fund and Ten Eleven Ventures

3) (USA), National Association,Capital One Bank,Eastern Bank,HPS Investment Partners and Owl Rock Capital Partners $200m venture financing deal with SimpliSafe

4) The $170m venture financing of Chainalysis by GIC

5) China Power Investment Group Fund,Chinese Academy of Sciences Guoke Jiahe Fund,CLP fund,Fosun Wealth Creation Fund,Ginkgo Valley Capital,Nanjing Nangang Industrial Fund,SAIC Group,Songhe Capital Fuling Fund,State Grid Yingda,Suzhou Guofa Capital and Zhongye Capital $104.91m venture financing deal with Beijing Tiandi Hexing Technology

