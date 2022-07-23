Technology industry cybersecurity Venture Financing deals total $552.8m in US in June 2022

Total technology industry cybersecurity Venture Financing deals worth $552.8m were announced in the US in June 2022, led by $100m Venture Financing of Immuta, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

Embed this chart Embed this chart into your website Copy and paste the image source into your website to display the chart.

The value marked a decrease of 53.2% over the previous month of $1.18bn and a drop of 58.8% when compared with the last 12-month average of $1.34bn.

Related Articles

The US held a 61.25% share of the global technology industry cybersecurity Venture Financing deal value that totalled $902.53m in June 2022.

In terms of cybersecurity Venture Financing deal activity, the US recorded 25 deals during June 2022, marking an increase of 13.64% over the previous month and a drop of 16.67% over the 12-month average.

US technology industry cybersecurity Venture Financing deals in June 2022: Top deals

The top five technology industry cybersecurity Venture Financing deals accounted for 60.2% of the overall value during June 2022.

The combined value of the top five technology cybersecurity Venture Financing deals stood at $333m, against the overall value of $552.8m recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry cybersecurity Venture Financing deals of June 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Dell Technologies Capital,DFJ Growth Fund,Intel Capital,International Airlines Group,March Capital Partner,NightDragon Security,Snowflake Ventures,StepStone,Ten Eleven Ventures and Wipro Ventures $100m venture financing deal with Immuta

2) The $70m venture financing of JupiterOne by Alpha Square Group,Bain Capital Ventures,Cisco Investments,Intel Capital,Sapphire Ventures,Splunk Ventures and Tribe Capital

3) ClearSky Ventures,Costanoa Ventures,Salesforce Ventures,Scale Venture Partners and Thoma Bravo $70m venture financing deal with AppOmni

4) The $53m venture financing of HYCU by Acrew Capital,Atlassian Ventures,Bain Capital Ventures and Cisco Investments

5) Battery Ventures,Dan Warmenhoven,Dominic Orr,Kaiser Permanente Ventures,Mayo Clinic,Northgate Capital,Rene Bonvanie,Ten Eleven Ventures,Unusual Ventures and Wing Venture Capital $40m venture financing deal with Ordr

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.