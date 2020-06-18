Total technology industry deals for May 2020 worth $51.19bn were announced globally, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

Embed this chart Embed this chart into your website Copy and paste the code below into your website to display the chart.

<iframe src=”http://image.digitalinsightresearch.in/Uploads/ImageLibrary/DealArticles/Template27_Monthly_5_2020_technology____Embed.html” style=”width: 100%;height: 500px;border: none;”></iframe>

The value marked an increase of 72.5% over the previous month and a rise of 17.2% when compared with the last 12-month average of $43.7bn.

In terms of number of deals, the sector saw a drop of 17.4% over the last 12-month average with 1224 deals against the average of 1481 deals.

Do you see an impact on recruitment in your company due to the Covid-19 pandemic? Increased hiring

No impact

Recruitment on hold

Lay-offs expected

Lay-off announced View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

In value terms, Europe led the activity with deals worth $23.41bn.

Technology industry deals in May 2020: Top deals

The top five technology deals accounted for 51.9% of the overall value during May 2020.

The combined value of the top five technology deals stood at $26.54bn, against the overall value of $51.19bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry deals of May 2020 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) The $18.82bn merger of O2 Holding and Virgin Media

2) The $2.5bn acquisition of Navihealth by OptumHealth

3) Big Fund’s $2.2bn private equity deal with Semiconductor Manufacturing International

The State of Technology This Week Get the Verdict weekly email

4) The $1.51bn private equity deal with Jio Platforms by KKR &Inc

5) Vista Equity Partners Management’s private equity deal with Jio Platforms for $1.51bn.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.

Visit our ‘Technology Deals Dashboard’ for the latest trends in M&A, PE, and VC activity, top deals and advisory league tables in the technology industry.