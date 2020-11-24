Total technology industry deals for October 2020 worth $101.72bn were announced globally, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked a decrease of 44.6% over the previous month and a rise of 65.7% when compared with the last 12-month average of $61.41bn.

In terms of number of deals, the sector saw a rise of 0.7% over the last 12-month average with 1517 deals against the average of 1507 deals.

In value terms, North America led the activity with deals worth $65.51bn.

Technology industry deals in October 2020: Top deals

The top five technology deals accounted for 64.2% of the overall value during October 2020.

The combined value of the top five technology deals stood at $65.25bn, against the overall value of $101.72bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry deals of October 2020 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Advanced Micro Devices’ $35bn acquisition of Xilinx

2) The $10.27bn acquisition of Inphi by Marvell Technology Group

3) SK Hynix’s $9bn asset transaction with Intel

4) The $5.59bn merger of DouYu International Holdings and HUYA

5) The merger of Nexi and SIA for $5.39bn.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

