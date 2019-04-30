Total technology industry deals for Q1 2019 worth $162.77bn were announced globally, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

Embed this chart Embed this chart into your website Copy and paste the code below into your website to display the chart.

<iframe src=”http://image.digitalinsightresearch.in/Uploads/ImageLibrary/DealArticles/Template28_Quarterly_1_2019_technology____Embed.html” style=”width: 100%;height: 500px;border: none;”></iframe>

The value marked a decrease of 3.1% over the previous quarter and a drop of 2.8% when compared with the last four-quarter average of $167.46bn.

In terms of number of deals, the sector saw a rise of 19.5% over the last four-quarter average with 4,164 deals against the average of 3,486 deals.

In value terms, North America led the activity with deals worth $101.52bn.

Technology industry deals in Q1 2019: Top deals

The top five technology deals accounted for 42.9% of the overall value during Q1 2019.

The combined value of the top five technology deals stood at $69.84bn, against the overall value of $162.77bn recorded for the quarter. The top announced technology deal tracked by GlobalData in Q1 2019 was Fiserv’s $39.15bn acquisition of First Data.

In second place was the $11bn private equity deal with The Ultimate Software Group by Hellman & Friedman and in third place was NVIDIA’s $6.9bn acquisition of Mellanox Technologies.

The $6.49bn private equity deal with Scout24 by Hellman & Friedman and The Blackstone Group and Sunrise Communications’ acquisition of UPC Switzerland for $6.3bn held fourth and fifth positions, respectively.

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

3 Things That Will Change the World Today Get the Verdict morning email

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.