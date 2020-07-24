Total technology industry deals for Q2 2020 worth $131.01bn were announced globally, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

Embed this chart Embed this chart into your website Copy and paste the code below into your website to display the chart.

<iframe src=”http://image.digitalinsightresearch.in/Uploads/ImageLibrary/DealArticles/Template28_Quarterly_2_2020_technology____Embed.html” style=”width: 100%;height: 500px;border: none;”></iframe>

The value marked an increase of 30.6% over the previous quarter and a drop of 0.8% when compared with the last four-quarter average of $132.11bn.

In terms of number of deals, the sector saw a drop of 6.8% over the last four-quarter average with 4227 deals against the average of 4534 deals.

In value terms, Asia-Pacific led the activity with deals worth $48.39bn.

Technology industry deals in Q2 2020: Top deals

The top five technology deals accounted for 36.8% of the overall value during Q2 2020.

The combined value of the top five technology deals stood at $48.16bn, against the overall value of $131.01bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry deals of Q2 2020 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) The merger of O2 Holding and Virgin Media for $18.82bn.

2) The $9.39bn merger of GCI Liberty by Liberty Broadband Corporation

3) General Atlantic Singapore Fund, Internet Opportunity Fund, Jinbo Yao, Ocean Link, Tencent Holdings and Warburg Pincus Asia’s $8.7bn private equity deal with 58.com

The State of Technology This Week Get the Verdict weekly email

4) The $5.7bn acquisition of Jio Platforms by Facebook

5) Cinven Capital Management, KKR &Inc, Lorca Telecom Bidco, S.A.U and Providence Equity Partners’ private equity deal with Masmovil Ibercom for $5.55bn.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.

Visit our ‘Technology Deals Dashboard’ for the latest trends in M&A, PE, and VC activity, top deals and advisory league tables in the technology industry.