Total technology industry deals for September 2019 worth $26.7bn were announced globally, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked a decrease of 39.02% over the previous month and a drop of 48.1% when compared with the last 12-month average of $51.46bn.

In terms of number of deals, the sector saw a drop of 0.3% over the last 12-month average with 1445 deals against the average of 1449 deals.

In value terms, North America led the activity with deals worth $14.97bn.

Technology industry deals in September 2019: Top deals

The top five technology deals accounted for 26.9% of the overall value during September 2019.

The combined value of the top five technology deals stood at $7.19bn, against the overall value of $26.7bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry deals of September 2019 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Qualcomm’s $3.1bn acquisition of RF360 Holdings Singapore

2) The $1.09bn private equity deal with Inexio BeteiligungsKGaA by EQT Infrastructure IV Fund

3) Silver Lake Partners’s $1bn private equity deal with Motorola Solutions

4) The $1bn acquisition of CTRL-labs by Facebook

5) Vista Equity Partners’s private equity deal with Acquia for $1bn.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

