Total technology industry deals worth $131.3bn were announced globally for April 2021, with the $20.9bn private equity deal with Toshiba being the sector’s biggest investment, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked a decrease of 6.2% over the previous month of $139.9bn and a rise of 31.2% when compared with the last 12-month average of $100.02bn.

In terms of number of deals, the sector saw a rise of 2.46% with 1836 deals in April 2021 when compared to the last 12-month average of 1792 deals.

In value terms, North America led the activity with deals worth $84.48bn in April 2021.

technology industry deals in April 2021: Top deals

The top five deals accounted for 49.9% of the overall value during April 2021.

The combined value of the top five deals stood at $65.43bn, against the overall value of $131.3bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry deals of April 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) CVC Capital Partners SICAV-FIS’s $20.9bn private equity deal with Toshiba

2) The $19.7bn acquisition of Nuance Communications by Microsoft

3) Thoma Bravo’s $12.3bn private equity deal with Proofpoint

4) The $7.1bn acquisition deal of 80% stake in Blue Yonder by Panasonic

5) Gulf Energy Development’s $5.43bn acquisition deal for 81% stake in Intouch .

Visit our ‘Technology Deals Dashboard’ for the latest trends in M&A, PE, and VC activity, top deals and advisory league tables in the technology industry.