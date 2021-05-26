Total technology industry deals worth $131.3bn were announced globally for April 2021, with the $20.9bn private equity deal with Toshiba being the sector’s biggest investment, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

Embed this chart Embed this chart into your website Copy and paste the image source into your website to display the chart.



The value marked a decrease of 6.2% over the previous month of $139.9bn and a rise of 31.2% when compared with the last 12-month average of $100.02bn.

In terms of number of deals, the sector saw a rise of 2.46% with 1836 deals in April 2021 when compared to the last 12-month average of 1792 deals.

In value terms, North America led the activity with deals worth $84.48bn in April 2021.

technology industry deals in April 2021: Top deals

The top five deals accounted for 49.9% of the overall value during April 2021.

The combined value of the top five deals stood at $65.43bn, against the overall value of $131.3bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry deals of April 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) CVC Capital Partners SICAV-FIS’s $20.9bn private equity deal with Toshiba

2) The $19.7bn acquisition of Nuance Communications by Microsoft

3) Thoma Bravo’s $12.3bn private equity deal with Proofpoint

4) The $7.1bn acquisition deal of 80% stake in Blue Yonder by Panasonic

5) Gulf Energy Development’s $5.43bn acquisition deal for 81% stake in Intouch .

Visit our ‘Technology Deals Dashboard’ for the latest trends in M&A, PE, and VC activity, top deals and advisory league tables in the technology industry.