Salesforce.Com’s $27.7bn acquisition of Slack Technologies was the technology industry’s biggest future of work deal of Q4 2020 as future of work deals worth $36.89bn were announced globally in the quarter, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked an increase of 107.6% over the previous quarter and a rise of 241.3% when compared with the last four-quarter average of $10.81bn.

In terms of number of future of work deals, the sector saw a drop of 52.52% over the last four-quarter average with 160 deals against the average of 337 deals.

In value terms, North America led the activity with future of work deals worth $33.86bn.

technology industry future of work deals in Q4 2020: Top deals

The top five technology industry future of work deals accounted for 89.01% of the overall value during Q4 2020.

The combined value of the top five future of work deals stood at $32.84bn, against the overall value of $36.89bn recorded for the quarter.

The top five technology industry future of work deals of Q4 2020 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Salesforce.Com’s $27.7bn acquisition of Slack Technologies

2) The $1.6bn private equity with Planview by TA Associates Management and TPG Capital

3) ADOBE’s $1.5bn acquisition of Workfront

4) The $1.1bn acquisition of Boston Dynamics by Euisun Chung, Hyundai Glovis, Hyundai Mobis and Hyundai Motor

5) CPE Funds Management’s private equity with Hollysys Automation Technologies for $936.5m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed future of work deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

