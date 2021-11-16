Total technology industry future of work venture financing deals worth $2bn were announced in the in Q3 2021, with $400m venture financing of Olive AI being the sector’s biggest investment, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

Embed this chart Embed this chart into your website Copy and paste the image source into your website to display the chart.



The value marked a decrease of 42.2% over the previous quarter and a drop of 16.3% when compared with the last four-quarter average of $2.39bn.

The US held a 59.52% share of the global technology industry future of work venture financing deal value that totalled $3.36bn in Q3 2021.

In terms of deal activity, the US recorded 72 future of work deals during Q3 2021, marking an increase of 1.41% over the previous quarter and a a rise of 29.73% over the last four-quarter average.

US technology industry future of work venture financing deals in Q3 2021: Top deals

The top five technology industry future of work venture financing deals accounted for 52.1% of the overall value during Q3 2021.

The combined value of the top five future of work venture financing deals stood at $1.04bn, against the overall value of $2bn recorded for the quarter.

The top five technology industry future of work deals of Q3 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) The Advancement Initiative and Vista Equity Partners $400m venture financing deal with Olive AI

2) The $225m venture financing of Postman by Battery Ventures,Bond Gifting,Coatue,CRV,Girish Mathrubootham,Gokul Rajaram,Insight Partners and Nexus Venture Partners

3) AllianceBernstein,Bank of America,Barclays Ventures,Citigroup,Cowen,Goldman Sachs Asset Management Private Equity,Morgan Stanley,Viking Global Investors and Wells Fargo Strategic Capital $180m venture financing deal with AlphaSense

4) The $125m venture financing of Bluecore by Firstmark,Georgian Partners,Norwest Equity Partners and Silver Lake Waterman

5) Greenspring Associates and PSG $113m venture financing deal with LogicGate

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed future of work deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.