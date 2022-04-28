Technology industry internet of things venture financing deals total $1.1bn globally in March 2022

The $200m venture financing of Axonius was the technology industry’s top internet of things venture financing deal as total deals worth $1.1bn were announced globally in March 2022, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked a decrease of 1.9% over the previous month of $1.08bn and a drop of 22.6% when compared with the last 12-month average, which stood at $1.37bn.

Comparing internet of things venture financing deals value in different regions of the globe, North America held the top position, with total announced deals in the period worth $562.23m. At the country level, the US topped the list in terms of deal value at $555.66m.

In terms of volumes, Asia-Pacific emerged as the top region for technology industry internet of things venture financing deals globally, followed by North America and then Europe.

The top country in terms of internet of things venture financing deals activity in March 2022 was the China with 20 deals, followed by the US with 14 and India with three.

In 2022, as of March, technology internet of things venture financing deals worth $4.12bn were announced globally, marking a decrease of 12.2% year on year.

technology industry internet of things venture financing deals in March 2022: Top deals

The top five technology industry internet of things venture financing deals accounted for 48.9% of the overall value during March 2022.

The combined value of the top five technology internet of things venture financing deals stood at $519.15m, against the overall value of $1.1bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry internet of things venture financing deals of March 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Accel,Alkeon Capital,Alta Park Capital,Bessemer Venture Partners,DTCP USA,ICONIQ Capital,Lightspeed Venture Partners – US,Owl Rock Capital,Silver Lake Waterman and Stripes $200m venture financing deal with Axonius

2) The $175m venture financing of SiFive by Coatue Management,Ibex Investors,Intel Capital,Osage University Partners,Prosperity7 Ventures (Saudi Arabia),Qualcomm Ventures,Samsung Ventures America,SK Hynix,Spark Capital,Sutter Hill Ventures,Western Digital Capital and Xilinx Ventures

3) Scale Venture Partners,Spider Capital Partners,TLV Partners and Viola Ventures $50m venture financing deal with Datagen Technologies

4) The $50m venture financing of Theta Lake by Battery Ventures,Cisco Investments,Lightspeed Management Company,NeoTribe Ventures,RingCentral Ventures,Salesforce Ventures and Zoom Video Communications

5) European Investment Bank,French Tech Sovereignty,NewSpace Capital GP and Opera Tech Ventures $44.15m venture financing deal with Kayrros

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed internet of things deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData's deals database.