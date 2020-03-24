Total technology industry M&A deals in February 2020 worth $11.89bn were announced globally, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked a decrease of 54.6% over the previous month and a drop of 57.4% when compared with the last 12-month average, which stood at $27.9bn.

Comparing deals value in different regions of the globe, North America held the top position, with total announced deals in the period worth $7.85bn. At the country level, the US topped the list in terms of deal value at $7.83bn.

In terms of volumes, North America emerged as the top region for technology industry M&A deals globally, followed by Europe and then Asia-Pacific.

The top country in terms of M&A deals activity in February 2020 was the US with 198 deals, followed by the UK with 31 and Canada with 28.

In 2020, as of the end of February 2020, technology M&A deals worth $38.06bn were announced globally, marking a decrease of 41.1% year on year.

Technology industry M&A deals in February 2020: Top deals

The top five technology industry M&A deals accounted for 56.5% of the overall value during February 2020.

The combined value of the top five technology M&A deals stood at $6.72bn, against the overall value of $11.89bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry deals of February 2020 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Schneider Electric’s $1.64bn acquisition of RIB Software

2) The $1.4bn acquisition of Saba Software by Cornerstone OnDemand

3) Salesforce.Com’s $1.33bn acquisition of Vlocity

4) The $1.2bn asset transaction with Unisys by Science Applications International

5) Metis Ventures’ acquisition of Xperi for $1.16bn.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

