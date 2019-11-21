Total technology industry M&A deals in Q3 2019 worth $64.84bn were announced globally, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked a decrease of 24% over the previous quarter and a drop of 31.4% when compared with the last four-quarter average, which stood at $94.46bn.

Comparing deals value in different regions of the globe, North America held the top position, with total announced deals in the period worth $36.21bn. At the country level, the US topped the list in terms of deal value at $36.08bn.

In terms of volumes, North America emerged as the top region for technology industry M&A deals globally, followed by Europe and then Asia-Pacific.

The top country in terms of M&A deals activity in Q3 2019 was the US with 499 deals, followed by the UK with 109 and Japan with 78.

In 2019, as of the end of Q3 2019, technology M&A deals worth $245.01bn were announced globally, marking a decrease of 24.5% year on year.

Technology industry M&A deals in Q3 2019: Top deals

The top five technology industry M&A deals accounted for 42.2% of the overall value during Q3 2019.

The combined value of the top five technology M&A deals stood at $27.37bn, against the overall value of $64.84bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry deals of Q3 2019 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Broadcom’s $10.7bn asset transaction with Symantec

2) The $5.87bn asset transaction with Vodafone Italia by Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane

3) DISH Network’s $5bn asset transaction with Sprint and T-Mobile US

4) The $3.1bn acquisition of RF360 Holdings Singapore Pte. by Qualcomm

5) VMware’s acquisition of Pivotal Software for $2.7bn.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

