Total technology industry M&A deals worth $13.2bn were announced in Asia-Pacific in Q3 2022, led by Bharti Telecom’s $1.61bn acquisition of 3.3% stake in Bharti Airtel, according to GlobalData’s deals database.
The value marked a decrease of 40.1% over the previous quarter and a drop of 14.6% when compared with the last four-quarter average of $15.43bn.
Asia-Pacific held an 18.08% share of the global technology industry M&A deal value that totalled $72.9bn in Q3 2022. With a 6.04% share and deals worth $4.4bn, China was the top country in Asia-Pacific’s M&A deal value across technology industry.
In terms of deal activity, Asia-Pacific recorded 418 deals during Q3 2022, marking a decrease of 1.42% over the previous quarter and a drop of 14.65% over the last four-quarter average. Japan recorded 81 deals during the quarter.
Asia-Pacific technology industry M&A deals in Q3 2022: Top deals
The top five technology industry M&A deals accounted for 39.7% of the overall value during Q3 2022.
The combined value of the top five M&A deals stood at $5.23bn, against the overall value of $13.2bn recorded for the quarter.
The top five technology industry deals of Q3 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:
1) Bharti Telecom’s $1.61bn acquisition deal for 3.3% stake in Bharti Airtel
2) The $1.46bn acquisition of 17.9% stake in Tsinghua Unigroup by Foxconn Industrial Internet
3) Frontier Tower Associates Philippines’s $811.35m asset transaction deal with Globe Telecom
4) The $721m asset transaction of PT Telekomunikasi Selular by PT Dayamitra Telekomunikasi
5) ASPEN TECHNOLOGIES’s $623m acquisition deal with Micromine