Total technology industry M&A deals worth $140.61bn were announced in North America in Q1 2021, led by Rogers Communications’ $20.83bn acquisition of Shaw Communications, according to GlobalData’s deals database.
The value marked an increase of 6.7% over the previous quarter and a rise of 71.1% when compared with the last four-quarter average of $82.17bn.
North America held a 67.46% share of the global technology industry M&A deal value that totalled $208.44bn in Q1 2021. With a 56.41% share and deals worth $117.59bn, the US was the top country in North America’s M&A deal value across technology industry.
In terms of deal activity, North America recorded 1034 deals during Q1 2021, marking an increase of 16.84% over the previous quarter and a rise of 39.68% over the last four-quarter average. The US recorded 915 deals during the quarter.
North America technology industry M&A deals in Q1 2021: Top deals
The top five technology industry M&A deals accounted for 39.7% of the overall value during Q1 2021.
The combined value of the top five M&A deals stood at $55.8bn, against the overall value of $140.61bn recorded for the quarter.
The top five technology industry deals of Q1 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:
1) Rogers Communications’ $20.83bn acquisition of Shaw Communications
2) The $10bn merger of ironSource and Thoma Bravo Advantage
3) Hitachi’s $9.5bn acquisition of GlobalLogic
4) The $8.36bn acquisition of FLIR Systems by Teledyne Technologies
5) Peraton’s acquisition of Perspecta for $7.1bn.
Visit our ‘Technology Deals Dashboard’ for the latest trends in M&A, PE, and VC activity, top deals and advisory league tables in the technology industry.