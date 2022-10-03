Technology industry M&A deals total $2.1bn in India in August 2022

Total technology industry M&A deals worth $2.1bn were announced in India in August 2022, with Bharti Telecom’s $1.61bn acquisition of 3.33% stake in Bharti Airtel being the sector’s biggest investment, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked an increase of 826.5% over the previous month of $228.82m and a rise of 685.5% when compared with the last 12-month average of $269.9m.

India held a 9.60% share of the global technology industry M&A deal value that totalled $22.08bn in August 2022.

In terms of M&A deal activity, the India recorded 31 deals during August 2022, marking an increase of 106.67% over the previous month and a rise of 14.81% over the 12-month average.

India technology industry M&A deals in August 2022: Top deals

The top five technology industry M&A deals accounted for 97.5% of the overall value during August 2022.

The combined value of the top five technology M&A deals stood at $2.07bn, against the overall value of $2.1bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry M&A deals of August 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Bharti Telecom’s $1.61bn acquisition of 3.3% stake in Bharti Airtel

2) The $388.39m acquisition of 7.78% stake in Zomato by Fidelity Investments and ICICI Prudential Life Insurance

3) Adani Enterprises, AMG Media Networks and Vishvapradhan Commercial $61.72m acquisition deal for 26% stake in New Delhi Television

4) The $6.96m acquisition of 5.09% stake in CredAble by Axis Bank

5) Deep Vadodaria, Jagdish Pavra, Kajal Vadodaria and Neha Vadodaria $0.52m acquisition deal for 58.9% stake in Ved Technoserve India

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.