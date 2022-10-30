Technology industry M&A deals total $2.5bn in Asia-Pacific in September 2022

Total technology industry M&A deals worth $2.5bn were announced in Asia-Pacific in September 2022, led by Nine Communications’ $576m acquisition of Ooredoo Asian Investments and Ooredoo Myanmar Fintech, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked a decrease of 58.7% over the previous month of $6.08bn and a drop of 54.8% when compared with the last 12-month average of $5.55bn.

Asia-Pacific held an 8.37% share of the global technology industry M&A deal value that totalled $29.99bn in September 2022. With a 3.28% share and deals worth $983.09m, China was the top country in Asia-Pacific’s M&A deal value across technology industry.

In terms of M&A deal activity, Asia-Pacific recorded 143 deals during September 2022, marking a decrease of 4.03% over the previous month and a drop of 11.18% over the 12-month average. Japan recorded 33 deals during the month.

Asia-Pacific technology industry M&A deals in September 2022: Top deals

The top five technology industry M&A deals accounted for 69.2% of the overall value during September 2022.

The combined value of the top five technology deals stood at $1.74bn, against the overall value of $2.5bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry M&A deals of September 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Nine Communications’s $576m acquisition deal with Ooredoo Asian Investments and Ooredoo Myanmar Fintech

2) The $400m merger of Asia Innovations Group and Magnum Opus Acquisition

3) PhilTower Consortium’s $340m asset transaction deal with Globe Telecom

4) The $230m merger of Lakeshore Acquisition II and Nature’s Miracle

5) Line’s $190.49m acquisition deal for 5.4% stake in LINE MUSIC

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.