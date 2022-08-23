Technology industry M&A deals total $2.6bn in Asia-Pacific in July 2022

Total technology industry M&A deals worth $2.6bn were announced in Asia-Pacific in July 2022, led by Foxconn Industrial Internet’s $1.46bn acquisition of 17.9% stake in Tsinghua Unigroup, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

Embed this chart Embed this chart into your website Copy and paste the image source into your website to display the chart.

The value marked a decrease of 25.3% over the previous month of $3.52bn and a drop of 30.4% when compared with the last 12-month average of $3.78bn.

Asia-Pacific held a 78.98% share of the global technology industry M&A deal value that totalled $3.33bn in July 2022. With a 57.96% share and deals worth $1.93bn, China was the top country in Asia-Pacific’s M&A deal value across technology industry.

In terms of M&A deal activity, Asia-Pacific recorded 42 deals during July 2022, marking a decrease of 64.71% over the previous month and a drop of 70.21% over the 12-month average. China recorded eight deals during the month.

Asia-Pacific technology industry M&A deals in July 2022: Top deals

The top five technology industry M&A deals accounted for 88.6% of the overall value during July 2022.

The combined value of the top five technology deals stood at $2.33bn, against the overall value of $2.6bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry M&A deals of July 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Foxconn Industrial Internet $1.46bn acquisition deal for 17.9% stake in Tsinghua Unigroup

2) The $447.81m acquisition of Shanghai Xingyi Cinema Management by Hengdian Entertainment

3) WNS (Holdings) $165m acquisition deal with Vuram Technology Solutions

4) The $160m acquisition of Toomics Global by Terapin Studios

5) Cartology $101.9m acquisition deal with Shopper Media Group

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.