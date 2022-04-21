Technology industry M&A deals total $2.7bn in Europe in March 2022

Total technology industry M&A deals worth $2.7bn were announced in Europe in March 2022, led by Cellnex France’s $1.05bn acquisition of 30% stake in Towerco France, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

Embed this chart Embed this chart into your website Copy and paste the image source into your website to display the chart.



The value marked an increase of 21.8% over the previous month of $2.2bn and a drop of 67.8% when compared with the last 12-month average of $8.32bn.

Related

Europe held a 12.80% share of the global technology industry M&A deal value that totalled $20.93bn in March 2022. With a 6.83% share and deals worth $1.43bn, France was the top country in Europe’s M&A deal value across technology industry.

In terms of M&A deal activity, Europe recorded 186 deals during March 2022, marking a decrease of 9.71% over the previous month and a drop of 16.22% over the 12-month average. The UK recorded 63 deals during the month.

Europe technology industry M&A deals in March 2022: Top deals

The top five technology industry M&A deals accounted for 71.4% of the overall value during March 2022.

The combined value of the top five technology deals stood at $1.92bn, against the overall value of $2.7bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry M&A deals of March 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Cellnex France $1.05bn acquisition of 30% stake in On Towerco France

2) The $341.92m acquisition of Umanis SA by CGI France

3) Telefonica Tech S.L.U. $230.56m acquisition deal with Incremental Group

4) The $150m acquisition of 1plusX by TripleLift

5) Poste Italiane $143.84m acquisition deal with Plurima