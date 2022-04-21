Technology industry M&A deals total $2.7bn in Europe in March 2022

Total technology industry M&A deals worth $2.7bn were announced in Europe in March 2022, led by Cellnex France’s $1.05bn acquisition of 30% stake in Towerco France, according to GlobalData’s deals database.
The value marked an increase of 21.8% over the previous month of $2.2bn and a drop of 67.8% when compared with the last 12-month average of $8.32bn.
Europe held a 12.80% share of the global technology industry M&A deal value that totalled $20.93bn in March 2022. With a 6.83% share and deals worth $1.43bn, France was the top country in Europe’s M&A deal value across technology industry.
In terms of M&A deal activity, Europe recorded 186 deals during March 2022, marking a decrease of 9.71% over the previous month and a drop of 16.22% over the 12-month average. The UK recorded 63 deals during the month.
Europe technology industry M&A deals in March 2022: Top deals
The top five technology industry M&A deals accounted for 71.4% of the overall value during March 2022.
The combined value of the top five technology deals stood at $1.92bn, against the overall value of $2.7bn recorded for the month.
The top five technology industry M&A deals of March 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:
1) Cellnex France $1.05bn acquisition of 30% stake in On Towerco France
2) The $341.92m acquisition of Umanis SA by CGI France
3) Telefonica Tech S.L.U. $230.56m acquisition deal with Incremental Group
4) The $150m acquisition of 1plusX by TripleLift
5) Poste Italiane $143.84m acquisition deal with Plurima