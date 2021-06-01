Total technology industry M&A deals worth $23.01bn were announced in the Canada in Q1 2021, led by Rogers Communications’ $20.83bn acquisition of Shaw Communications, according to GlobalData’s deals database.
The value marked an increase of 430.2% over the previous quarter and a rise of 355.6% when compared with the last four-quarter average of $5.05bn.
Canada held an 11.04% share of the global technology industry M&A deal value that totalled $208.44bn in Q1 2021.
In terms of deal activity, the Canada recorded 119 M&A deals during Q1 2021, marking an increase of 6.25% over the previous quarter and a rise of 28.65% over the last four-quarter average.
Canada technology industry M&A deals in Q1 2021: Top deals
The top five technology industry M&A deals accounted for 98.7% of the overall value during Q1 2021.
The combined value of the top five technology M&A deals stood at $22.71bn, against the overall value of $23.01bn recorded for the quarter.
The top five technology industry M&A deals of Q1 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:
1) Rogers Communications’ $20.83bn acquisition of Shaw Communications
2) The $1bn acquisition of ACL Services by Diligent
3) Naver’s $600m acquisition of WP Technology
4) The $200m acquisition of Dealer-FX Group by Snap-on
5) Premier’s asset transaction with Invoice Delivery Services for $80m.
Visit our ‘Technology Deals Dashboard’ for the latest trends in M&A, PE, and VC activity, top deals and advisory league tables in the technology industry.