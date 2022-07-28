Technology industry M&A deals total $244.5m in India in June 2022

Total technology industry M&A deals worth $244.5m were announced in India in June 2022, with Shiprocket’s $200m acquisition of 80% stake in Pickrr Technologies Pvt. being the sector’s biggest investment, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

Embed this chart Embed this chart into your website Copy and paste the image source into your website to display the chart.

The value marked a decrease of 14.5% over the previous month of $285.76m and a drop of 25.7% when compared with the last 12-month average of $328.84m.

Related Articles

India held a 1.61% share of the global technology industry M&A deal value that totalled $15.23bn in June 2022.

In terms of M&A deal activity, the India recorded 22 deals during June 2022, marking a decrease of 12.00% over the previous month and a drop of 21.43% over the 12-month average.

India technology industry M&A deals in June 2022: Top deals

The top five technology industry M&A deals accounted for 100% of the overall value during June 2022.

The combined value of the top five technology M&A deals stood at $244.46m, against the overall value of $244.5m recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry M&A deals of June 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Shiprocket $200m acquisition deal for 80% stake in Pickrr Technologies Pvt.

2) The $40.3m acquisition of 9.54% stake in Perfios Software Solutions Pvt. by HDFC Bank,ICICI Bank and State Bank of India

3) Cipla $3.31m acquisition deal for stake in GoApptiv

4) The $0.52m acquisition of 77.77% stake in Vrata Tech Solutions by Sumil Trading

5) TelExcell Information Systems and Vistara NetworkLtd $0.33m acquisition deal for 26% Stake with Vintron Informatics

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.