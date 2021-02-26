Total technology industry M&A deals worth $26.13bn were announced in Europe in January 2021, led by Arab Investment Bank S.A.L.’s $11.21bn acquisition of Temenos, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked an increase of 71.01% over the previous month of $15.28bn and a rise of 59.1% when compared with the last 12-month average of $16.42bn.

Europe held a 34.78% share of the global technology industry M&A deal value that totalled $75.13bn in January 2021. With a 14.95% share and deals worth $11.23bn, Switzerland was the top country in Europe’s M&A deal value across technology industry.

In terms of M&A deal activity, Europe recorded 166 deals during January 2021, marking a decrease of 25.23% over the previous month and a drop of 8.79% over the 12-month average. The UK recorded 43 deals during the month.

Europe technology industry M&A deals in January 2021: Top deals

The top five technology industry M&A deals accounted for 92.3% of the overall value during January 2021.

The combined value of the top five technology deals stood at $24.12bn, against the overall value of $26.13bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry M&A deals of January 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Arab Investment Bank S.A.L.’s $11.21bn acquisition of Temenos

2) The $9.37bn asset transaction with Telxius Telecom SAU by American Tower

3) CNP Assurances, EDF Invest and La Banque des Territoires’ $1.63bn acquisition of Orange Concessions

4) The $1.22bn acquisition of Signavio by SAP

5) Workday’s acquisition of Peakon for $700m.

Visit our ‘Technology Deals Dashboard’ for the latest trends in M&A, PE, and VC activity, top deals and advisory league tables in the technology industry.