Technology industry M&A deals total $272m in Asia-Pacific in October 2022

Total technology industry M&A deals worth $272m were announced in Asia-Pacific in October 2022, led by MRI Software’s $59.87m acquisition of Proptech Group, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked a decrease of 89.2% over the previous month of $2.51bn and a drop of 95.05% when compared with the last 12-month average of $5.49bn.

Asia-Pacific held a 3.49% share of the global technology industry M&A deal value that totalled $7.8bn in October 2022. With a 1.01% share and deals worth $79.01m, Australia was the top country in Asia-Pacific’s M&A deal value across technology industry.

In terms of M&A deal activity, Asia-Pacific recorded 96 deals during October 2022, marking a decrease of 34.25% over the previous month and a drop of 40.00% over the 12-month average. Japan recorded 25 deals during the month.

Asia-Pacific technology industry M&A deals in October 2022: Top deals

The top five technology industry M&A deals accounted for 64.9% of the overall value during October 2022.

The combined value of the top five technology deals stood at $176.38m, against the overall value of $272m recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry M&A deals of October 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) MRI Software’s $59.87m acquisition deal with Proptech Group

2) The $46m acquisition of 49% stake in International Biometrics by TOTM Technologies

3) Vedantu Innovations’s $40m acquisition deal with Ace Creative Learning Pvt.

4) The $15.8m acquisition of 20.77% stake in Konan Technology by SK Telecom

5) Aparajitha Corporate Services’s $14.71m acquisition deal for 76% stake in Simpliance Technologies

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

