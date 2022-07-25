Technology industry M&A deals total $2bn in Europe in June 2022

Total technology industry M&A deals worth $2bn were announced in Europe in June 2022, led by Digital nine Infrastructure’s $453.7m acquisition of Arqiva, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked a decrease of 76.5% over the previous month of $8.56bn and a drop of 74.03% when compared with the last 12-month average of $7.74bn.

Europe held a 13.20% share of the global technology industry M&A deal value that totalled $15.23bn in June 2022. With an 8.67% share and deals worth $1.32bn, the UK was the top country in Europe’s M&A deal value across technology industry.

In terms of M&A deal activity, Europe recorded 206 deals during June 2022, marking a decrease of 5.07% over the previous month and a drop of 7.62% over the 12-month average. The UK recorded 57 deals during the month.

Europe technology industry M&A deals in June 2022: Top deals

The top five technology industry M&A deals accounted for 69.7% of the overall value during June 2022.

The combined value of the top five technology deals stood at $1.4bn, against the overall value of $2bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry M&A deals of June 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Digital 9 Infrastructure $453.7m acquisition deal with Arqiva

2) The $400m acquisition of Pryvate Technologies by GTFN Holdings

3) Evolution Malta $210.8m acquisition deal with Nolimit city

4) The $176.43m acquisition of 93% stake in Momentum Software by Mary BidCo

5) RELIAQUEST $160m acquisition deal with Digital Shadows

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.