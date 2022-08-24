Technology industry M&A deals total $301.9m in US in July 2022

Total technology industry M&A deals worth $301.9m were announced in the US in July 2022, with Tremor International’s $239m acquisition of Amobee being the sector’s biggest investment, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

Embed this chart Embed this chart into your website Copy and paste the image source into your website to display the chart.

The value marked a decrease of 94.2% over the previous month of $5.22bn and a drop of 98.9% when compared with the last 12-month average of $26.77bn.

The US held a 9.07% share of the global technology industry M&A deal value that totalled $3.33bn in July 2022.

In terms of M&A deal activity, the US recorded 80 deals during July 2022, marking a decrease of 58.12% over the previous month and a drop of 66.39% over the 12-month average.

US technology industry M&A deals in July 2022: Top deals

The top three technology industry M&A deals accounted for 99.3% of the overall value during July 2022.

The combined value of the top three technology M&A deals stood at $300m, against the overall value of $301.9m recorded for the month.

The top three technology industry M&A deals of July 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Tremor International $239m acquisition deal with Amobee

2) The $45m acquisition of GCommerce by SPS Commerce

3) Maytronics $16m acquisition deal for 70% stake in Backyard

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.