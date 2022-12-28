Total technology industry M&A deals worth $4.8bn were announced in North America in November 2022, led by Colt Technology Services Group’s $1.8bn asset transaction with Lumen Technologies, according to GlobalData’s deals database.
- Embed this chart
Embed this chart into your website
Copy and paste the image source into your website to display the chart.
The value marked a decrease of 16.2% over the previous month of $5.67bn and a drop of 84.6% when compared with the last 12-month average of $30.85bn.
North America held a 68.84% share of the global technology industry M&A deal value that totalled $6.9bn in November 2022. With a 67.68% share and deals worth $4.67bn, the US was the top country in North America’s M&A deal value across technology industry.
In terms of M&A deal activity, North America recorded 198 deals during November 2022, marking a decrease of 22.96% over the previous month and a drop of 31.72% over the 12-month average. The US recorded 172 deals during the month.
North America technology industry M&A deals in November 2022: Top deals
The top five technology industry M&A deals accounted for 95.9% of the overall value during November 2022.
The combined value of the top five technology deals stood at $4.56bn, against the overall value of $4.8bn recorded for the month.
The top five technology industry M&A deals of November 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:
1) Colt Technology Services Group’s $1.8bn asset transaction deal with Lumen Technologies
2) The $1.46bn acquisition of ServiceMax by PTC
3) Voya Financial’s $570m acquisition deal with Benefitfocus
4) The $500m acquisition of SurePrep by Thomson Reuters
5) F&G Annuities & Life’s $225m acquisition deal with TitlePoint