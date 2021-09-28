Total technology industry M&A deals worth $5.7bn were announced in Asia-Pacific in August 2021, led by Keppel Pegasus’ $4.44bn acquisition of Singapore Press Holdings, according to GlobalData’s deals database.
The value marked an increase of 114.6% over the previous month of $2.67bn and a drop of 31.9% when compared with the last 12-month average of $8.41bn.
Asia-Pacific held a 13.32% share of the global technology industry M&A deal value that totalled $43.03bn in August 2021. With a 10.41% share and deals worth $4.48bn, Singapore was the top country in Asia-Pacific’s M&A deal value across technology industry.
In terms of M&A deal activity, Asia-Pacific recorded 118 deals during August 2021, marking a decrease of 8.53% over the previous month and a drop of 7.09% over the 12-month average. China recorded 29 deals during the month.
Asia-Pacific technology industry M&A deals in August 2021: Top deals
The top five technology industry M&A deals accounted for 92.1% of the overall value during August 2021.
The combined value of the top five technology deals stood at $5.28bn, against the overall value of $5.7bn recorded for the month.
The top five technology industry M&A deals of August 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:
1) Keppel Pegasus $4.44bn acquisition deal with Singapore Press Holdings
2) The $525m acquisition of StarLark. by Zynga
3) Naver $119.36m acquisition deal for 15% stake in Cafe24
4) The $107.6m acquisition of Robosoft Technologies by Technopro Holdings
5) Shenzhen Mingyuan Cloud Technology $92.55m acquisition deal with Shenzhen Mingyuan Yunke Electronic Commerce
Visit our ‘Technology Deals Dashboard’ for the latest trends in M&A, PE, and VC activity, top deals and advisory league tables in the technology industry.