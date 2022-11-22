Technology industry M&A deals total $614.7m in Europe in October 2022

Total technology industry M&A deals worth $614.7m were announced in Europe in October 2022, led by W.A.G. payment solutions’ $301.49m acquisition of Inelo Stocerz, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked a decrease of 90.1% over the previous month of $6.21bn and a drop of 93.1% when compared with the last 12-month average of $8.91bn.

Europe held a 7.88% share of the global technology industry M&A deal value that totalled $7.8bn in October 2022. With a 3.87% share and deals worth $301.49m, Poland was the top country in Europe’s M&A deal value across technology industry.

In terms of M&A deal activity, Europe recorded 184 deals during October 2022, marking a decrease of 19.65% over the previous month and a drop of 21.70% over the 12-month average. The UK recorded 60 deals during the month.

Europe technology industry M&A deals in October 2022: Top deals

The top five technology industry M&A deals accounted for 90.7% of the overall value during October 2022.

The combined value of the top five technology deals stood at $557.47m, against the overall value of $614.7m recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry M&A deals of October 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) W.A.G. payment solutions’s $301.49m acquisition deal with Inelo Stocerz

2) The $146.98m acquisition of Nowo by Vodafone Group

3) Yageo’s $77.12m acquisition deal with Heraeus Nexensos

4) The $18m acquisition of Nestwave by NextNav

5) Betsson’s $13.88m acquisition deal for 80% stake in KickerTech Malta

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.