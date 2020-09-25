Total technology industry private equity deals in August 2020 worth $19.82bn were announced globally, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked an increase of 161.1% over the previous month and a rise of 70.5% when compared with the last 12-month average, which stood at $11.62bn.

Comparing deals value in different regions of the globe, Europe held the top position, with total announced deals in the period worth $13.03bn. At the country level, Norway topped the list in terms of deal value at $12.21bn.

In terms of volumes, North America emerged as the top region for technology industry private equity deals globally, followed by Europe and then Asia-Pacific.

The top country in terms of private equity deals activity in August 2020 was the US with 29 deals, followed by China with eight and Germany with eight.

In 2020, as of the end of August 2020, technology private equity deals worth $108.26bn were announced globally, marking an increase of 22.7% year on year.

Technology industry private equity deals in August 2020: Top deals

The top five technology industry private equity deals accounted for 93.3% of the overall value during August 2020.

The combined value of the top five technology private equity deals stood at $18.49bn, against the overall value of $19.82bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry deals of August 2020 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Hg Saturn Fund, The CPP Investment Board, GIC, TPG Capital and Warburg Pincus’ $12.2bn private equity deal with Visma

2) The $4.7bn private equity deal with Epicor Software by Clayton, Dubilier & Rice

3) Bain Capital Private Equity’s $750m private equity deal with Nutanix

4) The $444.64m private equity deal with HiQ International by Trisall

5) Centerbridge Partners’ private equity deal with SpeedCast International for $395m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

