Total technology industry private equity deals in February 2020 worth $8.57bn were announced globally, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked an increase of 2.3% over the previous month and a drop of 15.8% when compared with the last 12-month average, which stood at $10.17bn.

Comparing deals value in different regions of the globe, North America held the top position, with total announced deals in the period worth $6.36bn. At the country level, the US topped the list in terms of deal value at $6.36bn.

In terms of volumes, North America emerged as the top region for technology industry private equity deals globally, followed by Europe and then Asia-Pacific.

The top country in terms of private equity deals activity in February 2020 was the US with 42 deals, followed by the UK with 14 and France with seven.

In 2020, as of the end of February 2020, technology private equity deals worth $17.34bn were announced globally, marking a decrease of 29.9% year on year.

Technology industry private equity deals in February 2020: Top deals

The top five technology industry private equity deals accounted for 93.1% of the overall value during February 2020.

The combined value of the top five technology private equity deals stood at $7.98bn, against the overall value of $8.57bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry deals of February 2020 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) AlpInvest Partners, Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan and STG Partners’ $2.08bn private equity deal with RSA Security

2) The $1.9bn private equity deal with ForeScout Technologies by Advent International

3) Bain Capital’s $1.8bn private equity deal with Engineering Ingegneria Informatica

4) The $1.4bn private equity deal with Phoenix Tower International by Blackstone Tactical Opportunities Advisors

5) Digital Colony Partners’ private equity deal with Vantage Data Centers Management LLC for $800m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

