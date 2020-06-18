Total technology industry private equity deals in May 2020 worth $11.55bn were announced globally, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked an increase of 22.1% over the previous month and a rise of 13.8% when compared with the last 12-month average, which stood at $10.15bn.

Comparing deals value in different regions of the globe, Asia-Pacific held the top position, with total announced deals in the period worth $7.78bn. At the country level, India topped the list in terms of deal value at $4.65bn.

In terms of volumes, North America emerged as the top region for technology industry private equity deals globally, followed by Europe and then Asia-Pacific.

The top country in terms of private equity deals activity in May 2020 was the US with 38 deals, followed by China with nine and the UK with seven.

In 2020, as of the end of May 2020, technology private equity deals worth $46.87bn were announced globally, marking a decrease of 32% year on year.

Technology industry private equity deals in May 2020: Top deals

The top five technology industry private equity deals accounted for 61.5% of the overall value during May 2020.

The combined value of the top five technology private equity deals stood at $7.1bn, against the overall value of $11.55bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry deals of May 2020 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Big Fund’s $2.2bn private equity deal with Semiconductor Manufacturing International

2) The $1.51bn private equity deal with Jio Platforms by KKR &Inc

3) Vista Equity Partners Management’s $1.51bn private equity deal with Jio Platforms

4) The $1bn private equity deal with Global Technical Realty by KKR &Inc

5) General Atlantic’s private equity deal with Jio Platforms for $875.61m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

