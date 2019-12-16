Total technology industry private equity deals in November 2019 worth $10.04bn were announced globally, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked a decrease of 1.7% over the previous month and a drop of 6.8% when compared with the last 12-month average, which stood at $10.77bn.

Comparing deals value in different regions of the globe, North America held the top position, with total announced deals in the period worth $6.37bn. At the country level, the US topped the list in terms of deal value at $6.37bn.

In terms of volumes, North America emerged as the top region for technology industry private equity deals globally, followed by Europe and then Asia-Pacific.

The top country in terms of private equity deals activity in November 2019 was the US with 45 deals, followed by France with eight and China with seven.

In 2019, as of the end of November 2019, technology private equity deals worth $111.29bn were announced globally, marking a decrease of 5.4% year on year.

Technology industry private equity deals in November 2019: Top deals

The top five technology industry private equity deals accounted for 93.5% of the overall value during November 2019.

The combined value of the top five technology private equity deals stood at $9.39bn, against the overall value of $10.04bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry deals of November 2019 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Apollo Global Management’s $6bn private equity deal with Tech Data

2) The $3bn private equity deal with MagicLab by The Blackstone Group

3) Ascendent Capital Partners’ $150m private equity deal with NetDragon Websoft

4) The $140m private equity deal with VTEX by Constellation Asset Management, Gavea Investimentos and SoftBank Vision Fund

5) Charlesbank Technology Opportunities Fund’s private equity deal with DoiT International for $100m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

