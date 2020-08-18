Total technology industry private equity deals in Q2 2020 worth $38.24bn were announced globally, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked an increase of 64.9% over the previous quarter and a rise of 28.4% when compared with the last four-quarter average, which stood at $29.81bn.

Comparing deals value in different regions of the globe, Asia-Pacific held the top position, with total announced deals in the period worth $22.87bn. At the country level, China topped the list in terms of deal value at $12.57bn.

In terms of volumes, North America emerged as the top region for technology industry private equity deals globally, followed by Europe and then Asia-Pacific.

The top country in terms of private equity deals activity in Q2 2020 was the US with 106 deals, followed by the UK with 29 and China with 18.

In 2020, as of the end of Q2 2020, technology private equity deals worth $62.44bn were announced globally, marking a decrease of 14.9% year on year.

Technology industry private equity deals in Q2 2020: Top deals

The top five technology industry private equity deals accounted for 51.5% of the overall value during Q2 2020.

The combined value of the top five technology private equity deals stood at $19.68bn, against the overall value of $38.24bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry deals of Q2 2020 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) General Atlantic Singapore Fund, Internet Opportunity Fund, Jinbo Yao, Ocean Link, Tencent Holdings and Warburg Pincus Asia’s $8.7bn private equity deal with 58.com

2) The $5.55bn private equity deal with Masmovil Ibercom by Cinven Capital Management, KKR &Inc, Lorca Telecom Bidco, S.A.U and Providence Equity Partners

3) Big Fund’s $2.2bn private equity deal with Semiconductor Manufacturing International

4) The $1.72bn private equity deal with Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane by Ardian Holding and Canson Capital Partners

5) KKR &Inc’s private equity deal with Jio Platforms for $1.51bn.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

