Total technology industry private equity deals in Q3 2020 worth $36.08bn were announced globally, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked a decrease of 13.3% over the previous quarter and a rise of 4.2% when compared with the last four-quarter average, which stood at $34.68bn.

Comparing deals value in different regions of the globe, North America held the top position, with total announced deals in the period worth $18.2bn. At the country level, the US topped the list in terms of deal value at $18.07bn.

In terms of volumes, North America emerged as the top region for technology industry private equity deals globally, followed by Europe and then Asia-Pacific.

The top country in terms of private equity deals activity in Q3 2020 was the US with 135 deals, followed by China with 28 and the UK with 27.

In 2020, as of the end of Q3 2020, technology private equity deals worth $116.61bn were announced globally, marking an increase of 24.8% year on year.

Technology industry private equity deals in Q3 2020: Top deals

The top five technology industry private equity deals accounted for 46.1% of the overall value during Q3 2020.

The combined value of the top five technology private equity deals stood at $16.64bn, against the overall value of $36.08bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry deals of Q3 2020 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Clayton, Dubilier & Rice’s $4.7bn private equity deal with Epicor Software

2) The $3.4bn private equity deal with Reliance Industrial Investments and by Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and GIC

3) EQT IX Fund, EQT VIII and TA Associates Management’s $3.39bn private equity deal with IFS

4) The $3bn private equity deal with EdgeConneX by EQT Infrastructure IV Fund

5) KKR Infrastructure Fund’s private equity deal with FiberCop for $2.15bn.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

