Total technology industry private equity deals in Q4 2019 worth $32.07bn were announced globally, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

Embed this chart Embed this chart into your website Copy and paste the code below into your website to display the chart.

<iframe src=”http://image.digitalinsightresearch.in/Uploads/ImageLibrary/DealArticles/Template2_Quarterly_4_2019_technology_ _private equity_ _Embed.html” style=”width: 100%;height: 500px;border: none;”></iframe>

The value marked an increase of 67.6% over the previous quarter and a drop of 3.5% when compared with the last four-quarter average, which stood at $33.31bn.

Comparing deals value in different regions of the globe, North America held the top position, with total announced deals in the period worth $19.32bn. At the country level, the US topped the list in terms of deal value at $18.28bn.

Given the current climate, how long do you anticipate it will take for the global economy to recover post Covid-19? Less than one year

One year to less than three years

Three years to less than five years

More than five years View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

In terms of volumes, North America emerged as the top region for technology industry private equity deals globally, followed by Europe and then Asia-Pacific.

The top country in terms of private equity deals activity in Q4 2019 was the US with 117 deals, followed by the UK with 31 and Australia with 22.

In 2019, as of the end of Q4 2019, technology private equity deals worth $123.22bn were announced globally, marking a decrease of 3.4% year on year.

Technology industry private equity deals in Q4 2019: Top deals

The top five technology industry private equity deals accounted for 65.8% of the overall value during Q4 2019.

The combined value of the top five technology private equity deals stood at $21.11bn, against the overall value of $32.07bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry deals of Q4 2019 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Apollo Global Management’s $6bn private equity deal with Tech Data

3 Things That Will Change the World Today Get the Verdict morning email

2) The $4.3bn private equity deal with LogMeIn by Evergreen Coast Capital and Francisco Partners

3) Surf Buyer’s $3.95bn private equity deal with Sophos

4) The $3.87bn private equity deal with Cision by Platinum Equity

5) The Blackstone Group’s private equity deal with MagicLab for $3bn.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.

Visit our ‘Technology Deals Dashboard’ for the latest trends in M&A, PE, and VC activity, top deals and advisory league tables in the technology industry.