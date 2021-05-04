Total technology private equity deals worth $50.24bn were announced globally in Q1 2021, with TPG Capital’s $7.8bn deal with DirecTV and U-Verse TV’s being biggest investment, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked a decrease of 21% over the previous quarter and a drop of 8.8% when compared with the last four-quarter average, which stood at $55.11bn.

Comparing private equity deals value in different regions of the globe, North America held the top position, with total announced deals in the period worth $38.59bn. At the country level, the US topped the list in terms of deal value at $38.08bn.

In terms of volumes, North America emerged as the top region for technology industry private equity deals globally, followed by Europe and then Asia-Pacific.

The top country in terms of private equity deals activity in Q1 2021 the US with 183 deals, followed by the UK with 76 and Canada with 21.

In 2021, at the end of , private equity deals worth $50.24bn were announced globally across the technology industry, marking a decrease of 21.8% year on year.

private equity deals in technology industry in Q1 2021: Top deals

The top five technology industry private equity deals accounted for a 51.5% share of the overall value during Q1 2021.

The combined value of the top five technology private equity deals stood at $25.87bn, against the overall value of $50.24bn recorded for the quarter.

The top five technology industry deals of Q1 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) TPG Capital’s $7.8bn private equity deal with DirecTV and U-Verse TV

2) The $7.52bn private equity deal with CoreLogic by Insight Partners and Stone Point Capital

3) Symphony Technology Group’s $4bn private equity deal with McAfee

4) The $3.75bn private equity deal with Calypso Technology by Thoma Bravo

5) Evergreen Coast Capital and Veritas Capital Management II’s private equity with Cubic for $2.8bn.

