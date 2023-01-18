Total technology industry robotics venture financing deals worth $1.8bn were announced globally in Q3 2022, led by $434.01m venture financing of TIRA ROBOTS, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

Embed this chart Embed this chart into your website Copy and paste the image source into your website to display the chart.



The value marked a decrease of 11.2% over the previous quarter and a drop of 34.3% when compared with the last four-quarter average, which stood at $2.77bn.

Comparing robotics deals value in different regions of the globe, Asia-Pacific held the top position, with total announced deals worth $670.91m in the period. At the country level, the US topped the list in terms of deal value at $495.89m.

In terms of volumes, Asia-Pacific emerged as the top region for technology industry robotics venture financing deals globally, followed by North America and then Europe.

The top country in terms of robotics venture financing deals activity in Q3 2022 was the China with 28 deals, followed by the US with 25 and Republic of Korea (South Korea) with seven.

In 2022, at the end of , robotics venture financing deals worth $1.8bn were announced globally in technology industry, marking an increase of 40% year on year.

Robotics venture financing deals in technology industry in Q3 2022: Top deals

The top five robotics venture financing deals in technology industry accounted for 50% of the overall value during Q3 2022.

The combined value of the top five robotics venture financing deals stood at $908.24m, against the overall value of $1.8bn recorded for the quarter.

The top five technology industry robotics venture financing deals of Q3 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Kiwoom Investment’s $434.01m venture financing deal with TIRA ROBOTS

2) The $148.23m venture financing of Jaka Robot by Prosperity7 Ventures (Saudi Arabia), SoftBank Vision Fund II and Temasek Capital Management

3) Bright Pixel Capital, HighSage Ventures, Innovation Endeavors, Insight Partners, Maersk Growth, Spark Capital and VMG Partners’s $115m venture financing deal with Afresh Technologies

4) The $111m venture financing of May Mobility by Bridgestone Americas, Cyrus Capital Partners Europe, LG Technology Ventures, Maven Ventures, Millennium Technology Value Partners, Mirai Creation Fund II, Tokio Marine Holdings, Toyota Tsusho and Toyota Ventures

5) IDG Capital’s $100m venture financing deal with Xpeng Robotics