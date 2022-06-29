Technology industry robotics venture financing deals total $581.8m globally in May 2022

The $110m venture financing of GreyOrange was the Technology industry’s top robotics venture financing deal as total deals worth $581.8m were announced globally in May 2022, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked a decrease of 19.4% over the previous month of $722.04m and a drop of 45.1% when compared with the last 12-month average, which stood at $1.06bn.

Comparing robotics venture financing deals value in different regions of the globe, North America held the top position, with total announced deals in the period worth $303.5m. At the country level, the US topped the list in terms of deal value at $208.5m.

In terms of volumes, Asia-Pacific emerged as the top region for Technology industry robotics venture financing deals globally, followed by Europe and then North America.

The top country in terms of robotics venture financing deals activity in May 2022 was the US with seven deals, followed by the China with four and Belgium with two.

In 2022, as of May, Technology robotics venture financing deals worth $4.29bn were announced globally, marking a decrease of 26.8% year on year.

Technology industry robotics venture financing deals in May 2022: Top deals

The top five Technology industry robotics venture financing deals accounted for 61.9% of the overall value during May 2022.

The combined value of the top five Technology robotics venture financing deals stood at $360m, against the overall value of $581.8m recorded for the month.

The top five Technology industry robotics venture financing deals of May 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) BlackRock and Mithril Capital Management $110m venture financing deal with GreyOrange

2) The $95m venture financing of Vention by Bain Capital Ventures,Bolt Innovation Management,Fidelity Investments Canada,Georgian Partners,Walter Ventures and White Star Capital

3) Equinor Ventures,Evergy Ventures,Huron River Ventures,NextEra Energy Resources,Statkraft Ventures,The Goldman Sachs Group and UL Ventures $80m venture financing deal with SkySpecs

4) The $45m venture financing of Dusty Robotics by Baseline Ventures,Canaan Partners,Cantos Ventures ,NextGen Venture Partners (US),Root Ventures and Scale Venture Partners

5) Insight Partners $30m venture financing deal with Element5

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed robotics deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

