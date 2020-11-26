Total technology industry venture financing deals in October 2020 worth $11.22bn were announced globally, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

Embed this chart Embed this chart into your website Copy and paste the code below into your website to display the chart.

<iframe src=”http://image.digitalinsightresearch.in/Uploads/ImageLibrary/DealArticles/Template1_Monthly_10_2020_technology__venture_financing___Embed.html” style=”width: 100%;height: 500px;border: none;”></iframe>

The value marked a decrease of 6.7% over the previous month and a rise of 11.7% when compared with the last 12-month average, which stood at $10.05bn.

Comparing deals value in different regions of the globe, North America held the top position, with total announced deals in the period worth $5.7bn. At the country level, the US topped the list in terms of deal value at $5.66bn.

In terms of volumes, North America emerged as the top region for technology industry venture financing deals globally, followed by Asia-Pacific and then Europe.

The top country in terms of venture financing deals activity in October 2020 was the US with 308 deals, followed by China with 136 and the UK with 67.

In 2020, as of the end of October 2020, technology venture financing deals worth $96.12bn were announced globally, marking a decrease of 1.5% year on year.

Technology industry venture financing deals in October 2020: Top deals

The top five technology industry venture financing deals accounted for 20.2% of the overall value during October 2020.

The combined value of the top five technology venture financing deals stood at $2.27bn, against the overall value of $11.22bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry deals of October 2020 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) CITIC Industrial Fund, Danhe Capital, Dehong Capital, DST Global, GIC, Jinglin Equity Investment, Temasek Holdings (Private) and Trust Capital Services (India)’s $1bn venture financing of Zhenguanyu Tech

2) The $343.86m venture financing of Molo Tech by ANDENES INVESTMENTS, GPS Ventures, Macquarie Group – London, Patron Capital and yabeo Capital

3) Baillie Gifford &, Battery Ventures, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, Declaration Partners, Eldridge Industries, Greycroft Ventures, Highland Capital Partners, Moore Strategic Ventures, NewView Capital, Revolution Growth, Sands Capital Ventures, TSG Consumer Partners and Wellington ManagementLLP’s $340m venture financing of Scopely

4) The $315m venture financing of ZKH Industrial Supply by China Structural Reform Fund, Shenzhen Cowincapital, Eastern Bell Capital, Genesis Capital China, GLP-C&D Equity Investment Fund, Legend Capital, Matrix Partners China, Tencent Holdings, Tiger Management, Xiamen C&D and Yunfeng Capital

5) China FAW Group, ClearVue Partners, Eight Roads Ventures, Fidelity China Special Situations, Morningside Venture Capital Group and Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan’s venture financing of Pony.ai for $267m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.

Visit our ‘Technology Deals Dashboard’ for the latest trends in M&A, PE, and VC activity, top deals and advisory league tables in the technology industry.